Increase your follow & likes count with this tiny little Gif of your article.

Type 1 gif
Your profile only.
This can be your individual profile. The Clappy of your article without any other publications presence. You can put this up on your own article which is not published in any other publications.
A tool or a (call to action to you medium article) that will help you generate that trending gif you see asking people to clap and follow you on medium. We are also bringing in extensions that help you manage subscriptions, view statistics of your posts on medium and more. Upload this to media at the end of your article like a call to action.
This can be your individual profile. The Clappy of your article without any other publications presence. You can put this up on your own article which is not published in any other publications.
This will be you and your publication. If you have published your article on any publications then you can use this custom Gif just for that publication.
We have two pricing models Free and Basic. With the popular pricing, avail the three types of gifs and videos on-demand. With the Free pricing, you will be getting one Clappy video and gif of your profile and this will be sent to you when ready, unlike the on-demand plan.
$0.00
Per deal
$3.00
Per deal